Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSR opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

