Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 5.5%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.62. 814,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 633,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

