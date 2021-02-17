WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 6.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 779,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 337,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
