WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 6.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 779,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 337,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

