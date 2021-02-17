William Blair Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.47 and a 200-day moving average of $336.83. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

