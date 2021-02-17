Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $162.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12), but opened at GBX 170 ($2.22). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £148.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

