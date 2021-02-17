Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 31 ($0.41). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.51), with a volume of 303,929 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £21.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.06.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

