Wing (WING) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $31.01 or 0.00059282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00312811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00081479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00069175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00460855 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,891.10 or 0.83900755 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,463,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,572 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

