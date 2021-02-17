Wings One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,303.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $36,303.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

