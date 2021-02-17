Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $165.99

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.99, but opened at $153.19. Wingstop shares last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 29,413 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
