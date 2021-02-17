Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $165.99

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.99, but opened at $153.19. Wingstop shares last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 29,413 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

