WINk Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.87 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00013387 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.