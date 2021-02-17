Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

