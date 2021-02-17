WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.96. Approximately 7,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

