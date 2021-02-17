Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 8.1%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $304.00 and last traded at $302.16. 2,297,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 613,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

