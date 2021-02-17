Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.08), with a volume of 5215429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £83.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) Company Profile (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.