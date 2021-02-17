Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $819,891.81 and approximately $80,785.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,270.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.10 or 0.03648484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00445093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $723.87 or 0.01384853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00518361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00477423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00316520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00029483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002656 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

