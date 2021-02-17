Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,453,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,392 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

WWD stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,175 shares of company stock valued at $20,444,118. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

