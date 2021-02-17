Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.3–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $409-411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 359,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $25,468,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.