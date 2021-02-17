World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of World Fuel Services worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE INT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $577,441. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

