Wownero Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $149,928.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00318483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063492 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00873270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00082105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00073956 BTC.

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

