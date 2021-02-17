Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $243,739.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00059999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00277520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars.

