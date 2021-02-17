WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.41

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.41 and last traded at C$15.93, with a volume of 18834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.86.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

