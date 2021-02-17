Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Achieves $583,332.17

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 205.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00017033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $583,332.17 and approximately $49,551.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

