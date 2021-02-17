Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $217.64 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $52,090.46 or 0.99872090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.57 billion and $217.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00047245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00114937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012455 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 126,082 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

