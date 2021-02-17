Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.40 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and $195.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $50,755.42 or 0.99975850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00106500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 126,082 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

