Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $623.38 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $688.60 million and approximately $623.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $168.13 or 0.00321655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,095,613 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

