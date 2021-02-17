Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Tops $898,048.10

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $898,048.10 and approximately $153,328.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 122.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $467.49 or 0.00894403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00323582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00070254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00453122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,426.29 or 0.86909715 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

