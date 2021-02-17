Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $60.79

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $60.79 or 0.00116106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00325648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00081460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00171839 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

