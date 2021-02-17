WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.