Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 27.4%

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW)’s share price fell 27.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.89. 2,438,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,272,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wunong Net Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

