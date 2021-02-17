Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WYND opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

