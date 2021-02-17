Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

