X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 12.8% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $51,030.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004927 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,214,519,063 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.