Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.56

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.82). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 121,376 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

