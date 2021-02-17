Xaya Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,939.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $8,939.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,776,570 coins and its circulating supply is 45,634,443 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

