Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

