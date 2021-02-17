Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

XEL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,583. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

