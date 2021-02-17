Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.