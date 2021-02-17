Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.79. 256,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 228,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xencor by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.