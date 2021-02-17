Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Down 3.3%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.56 and last traded at $99.11. Approximately 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

About Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

