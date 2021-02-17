Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 9.9%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 2,756,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 405,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

