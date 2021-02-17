Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 605,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 282,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Xtant Medical by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,080,000 after buying an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Xtant Medical by 29.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

