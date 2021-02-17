XTRABYTES Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,195.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars.

