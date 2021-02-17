Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 2,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

