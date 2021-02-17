Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.26

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 38902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

