Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.