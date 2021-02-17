Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 14th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

