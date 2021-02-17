Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.62

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $23.77. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 21,319 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

