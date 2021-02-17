Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,711. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

