Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $10.75 at Cormark

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective raised by Cormark to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.72% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 1,230,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,309,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 51.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 49.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.