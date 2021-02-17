YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKF)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

